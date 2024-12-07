nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,020,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after buying an additional 309,634 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,733,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227,580 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nLIGHT

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,961,021.85. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,006 shares of company stock worth $739,716 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT Trading Up 3.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LASR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.20. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

