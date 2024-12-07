Fmr LLC Invests $56.58 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,575,000. Fmr LLC owned about 1.65% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.