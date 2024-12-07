BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of BIT Mining as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.