Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 174 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herc were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 15,137.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Herc by 265.6% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.98 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

