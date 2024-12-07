IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 50.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.96. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

