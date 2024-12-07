Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $427,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,356,740.29. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $46,236,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BOX by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,960,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,487,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after purchasing an additional 229,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BOX by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after buying an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

