Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

