MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 110,247 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 129.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,118. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.