MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of RxSight worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXST. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RxSight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at $500,183.76. This trade represents a 25.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,807.98. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,275 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RxSight Trading Up 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $43.15 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.11.

RXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

