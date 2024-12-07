MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,504 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 43.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at $34,477.70. This trade represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

