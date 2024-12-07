Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 380.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Banc of California by 36.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.