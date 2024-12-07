UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,787 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 116,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 225,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 134,121 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 66.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 90,046 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 128.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

