UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,658 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,933,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,984,000 after buying an additional 6,660,151 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,941 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 108,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,679,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,450. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.55. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

