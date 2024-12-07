UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 41,486 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,486 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $180,422.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,460.90. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $209,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,333.39. The trade was a 21.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock worth $2,105,322 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

