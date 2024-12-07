UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.34% of Valvoline worth $18,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

