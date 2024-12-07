American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,406.24. The trade was a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

