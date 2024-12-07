UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 52,573 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 110.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,573 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Novanta worth $17,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 33.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novanta by 38.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Novanta by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.86 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $1,347,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,845.40. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $636,876.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,954,110.19. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,271 shares of company stock worth $2,185,107. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

