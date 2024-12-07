UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,644 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. KB Home has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

