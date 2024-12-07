UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 330,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $57.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

