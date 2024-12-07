UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,871 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE WHR opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.98. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

