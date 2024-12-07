Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24. Biohaven has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,970. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

