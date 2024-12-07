UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.30% of Valmont Industries worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $338.45 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $354.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,095. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

