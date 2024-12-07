UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $17.79 Million Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.32% of OneMain worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in OneMain by 13.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 27.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 6.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.03%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,428. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock worth $2,107,084 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

