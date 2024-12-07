Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Cut by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,281 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Lumen Technologies worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.