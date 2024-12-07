UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $17,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,201.12. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

