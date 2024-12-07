Fmr LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.03% of Methode Electronics worth $63,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Methode Electronics Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.41.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Methode Electronics news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at $295,538.60. This trade represents a 51.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,710.11. The trade was a 33.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MEI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
