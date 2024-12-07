Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,320. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,270 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

