Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of B&G Foods worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 71.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,640,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after buying an additional 682,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 710,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric H. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,618.75. The trade was a 5.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 7,611 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $50,004.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,680.35. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 90,111 shares of company stock worth $593,054 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Up 4.0 %

BGS opened at $6.89 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $545.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.53%.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.