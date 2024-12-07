UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 777,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,311,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,375,000 after purchasing an additional 546,869 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.58. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Surgery Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

