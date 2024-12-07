BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 58,967 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

