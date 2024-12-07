Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,500 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,216,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fortive by 599.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

