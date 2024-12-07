Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $70,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

