UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,671 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 821.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.6 %

SON stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

