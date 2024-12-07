Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.