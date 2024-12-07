Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967,779 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $71,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,783 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,775,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,129,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,973,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 753,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.28.

TME stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

