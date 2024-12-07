Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,444,000 after buying an additional 86,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 698,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.