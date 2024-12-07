Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.71 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

