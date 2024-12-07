Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 500 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

