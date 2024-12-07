Fmr LLC Sells 5,191,913 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191,913 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.36% of Verra Mobility worth $62,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Verra Mobility by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,015,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,679,000 after purchasing an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225,585 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,380,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,947,000 after buying an additional 221,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,686 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after buying an additional 64,819 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.