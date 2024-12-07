Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,738 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $620.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

