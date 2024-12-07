Fmr LLC Purchases 96,525 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Commvault Systems worth $71,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. This trade represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total value of $1,781,107.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,969 shares in the company, valued at $76,032,875.70. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $178.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.75%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

