Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,102 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Synaptics Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.