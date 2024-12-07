Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Leslie’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Leslie’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 287,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 578,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Leslie’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,128 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Shares of LESL opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. Leslie’s’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

