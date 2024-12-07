Fmr LLC Sells 78,051 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,051 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.57% of WPP worth $65,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

WPP Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WPP opened at $55.12 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

