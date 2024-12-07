Fmr LLC Sells 1,168,172 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,172 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $58,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 105.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 968,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 495,829 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 179.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

