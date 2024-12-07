Fmr LLC Purchases 495,962 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,962 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.53% of International Game Technology worth $64,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $43,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after buying an additional 1,169,999 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 995,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

International Game Technology stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

