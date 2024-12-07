Fmr LLC Buys 344,355 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,355 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $69,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

