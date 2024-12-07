BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 5,370 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 77.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UFP Technologies news, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total value of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,462.70. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,154. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies stock opened at $286.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.43 and a 1-year high of $366.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.69 and its 200 day moving average is $300.58.

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.