Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.53 Million Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 277.63, a current ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

