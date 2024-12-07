Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $122.78 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $126.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

